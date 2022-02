ORWELL ON OTTAWA: Jim Bennett sends this quote: “I have no particular love for the idealized ‘worker’ as he appears in the bourgeois Communist’s mind, but when I see an actual flesh-and-blood worker in conflict with his natural enemy, the policeman, I do not have to ask myself which side I am on.”

From Homage to Catalonia, Chapter 10.

Related: Glenn Greenwald lays out how Justin Trudeau’s actions are part of a broader plan to criminalize and crush dissent.

Also: