February 21, 2022

MARK ZUCKERBERG, MEET MESSERS KRUPP AND FARBEN: Emails among the Biden White House, the CDC, Facebook and Pfizer reveal “a working partnership” designed to increase public support for COVID-19 vaccines and discredit anybody who questions government policy on the issue.

“The conflict of interest is astonishing. This email shows without a doubt that, through the CDC Foundation created ‘to support the [CDC’s] work,’ the federal government, which is in charge of ensuring the safety of vaccines, has teamed up with Big Pharma and Big Tech to push a liability-free product on the world, while attempting to stomp out anyone who questions this arrangement,” observes the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), whose lawyers obtained the email under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Whatever one thinks about vaccines, these emails speak for themselves.