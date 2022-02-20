February 20, 2022

THE PARENTS’ — AND CITIZENS’ — REVOLT: FIRST SAN FRANCISCO, NEXT UP: LOS ANGELES? “Beyond another opportunity to go long on popcorn futures, this is a sign that traditional liberals in the Democratic Party may finally be rousing themselves to take back their party from the insane people in the faculty lounges and New York Times editorial page that have largely taken it over.”

Plus: “About Los Angeles ‘obtaining’ this donor information not yet public—I wonder if it was leaked deliberately as a signal to other Hollywood people that it’s okay to oppose crime.”