February 20, 2022

PUSHBACK: Evangeline Lilly Urges Justin Trudeau to Sit Down With Canadians Protesting Vaccine Mandates.

Plus: Freedom Convoy: Piers Morgan flames Justin Trudeau for ‘behaving like a fascist.’

Related: Jewish Journal: The Decline of Free Societies is Rooted in These Two Words from Justin Trudeau: When he responded to truckers protesting vaccine mandates by saying they had “unacceptable views,” he was undermining the fundamental right to dissent.

UPDATE: Fight the Power:

The whole world is watching.

Related:

ANOTHER UPDATE: Ouch.

MORE:

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:20 pm
