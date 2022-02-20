PUSHBACK: Evangeline Lilly Urges Justin Trudeau to Sit Down With Canadians Protesting Vaccine Mandates.

Plus: Freedom Convoy: Piers Morgan flames Justin Trudeau for ‘behaving like a fascist.’

Related: Jewish Journal: The Decline of Free Societies is Rooted in These Two Words from Justin Trudeau: When he responded to truckers protesting vaccine mandates by saying they had “unacceptable views,” he was undermining the fundamental right to dissent.

The whole world is watching.

Ottawa, brutality of Justin Trudeau's police toward a woman who wanted to have coffee. pic.twitter.com/LaDeLxiHaf — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) February 20, 2022

