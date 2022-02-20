February 20, 2022
PUSHBACK: Evangeline Lilly Urges Justin Trudeau to Sit Down With Canadians Protesting Vaccine Mandates.
Plus: Freedom Convoy: Piers Morgan flames Justin Trudeau for ‘behaving like a fascist.’
Related: Jewish Journal: The Decline of Free Societies is Rooted in These Two Words from Justin Trudeau: When he responded to truckers protesting vaccine mandates by saying they had “unacceptable views,” he was undermining the fundamental right to dissent.
UPDATE: Fight the Power:
The whole world is watching.
Related:
Ottawa, brutality of Justin Trudeau's police toward a woman who wanted to have coffee. pic.twitter.com/LaDeLxiHaf
— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) February 20, 2022
ANOTHER UPDATE: Ouch.