February 20, 2022

PUSHBACK: “Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said this weekend that he will launch a legal challenge against the federal government’s ‘unnecessary and disproportionate’ use of the Emergencies Act to dismantle protests against COVID-19 measures.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:06 pm
