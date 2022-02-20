February 20, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
PUSHBACK: “Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said this weekend that he will launch a legal challenge against the federal government’s ‘unnecessary and disproportionate’ use of the Emergencies Act to dismantle protests against COVID-19 measures.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.