February 20, 2022

#RESIST: I saw this myself in Knoxville yesterday while buying gas.

Note that it was placed over an earlier one that someone, presumably a Biden supporter, tried to peel off.

Meanwhile, a reader sends this from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania:

Plus, from Newport, Rhode Island:

And there’s this from North of Dallas:

He writes: “Photo from ‘Far North’ Dallas last night (2/19). Resist Is Real. 5 stickers. 2 poorly removed stickers placed over 2 earlier poorly removed stickers. One recent sticker. Very busy 8 pump 7/11 location.”

Plus, from another reader: “Not sure if you’ve seen this phenomenon yet, but in hindsight it seems inevitable. I was filling up my gas tank in Manchester, TN yesterday and discovered they were selling Biden ‘I did that’ stickers at the check out counter. Why not? You can fight it or get your cut. I laughed out loud.”

And, finally, this variant from San Juan Capistrano, California:

The #Resistance is real, and it’s everywhere.