February 21, 2022

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Child molestation charges for former Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence teacher. “Deborah Cooper McCarty is charged with child molestation, enticing a child, obscene phone contact and sexual assault. The arrest report says McCarty had phone sex with a girl under the age of 16, ‘with intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of said accused and child.’ It also says McCarty eventually invited the girl to her home in Rock Spring, Georgia, where she molested her. The report says this continued over a period of 8 months last year.”