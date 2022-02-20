February 20, 2022

ELIZABETH NICKSON: The Reason for the Police Violence in Ottawa Isn’t What You Think: It’s Way Worse.

The black clad army of mercenaries and police brutalizing a peaceful protest in Ottawa this weekend has been planned for years. It is overkill for a reason. It is theatre. It is an othering, a willful flagrant statement on the future of the working class everywhere. It instructs them: you will die. If not now, then sometime in the next ten years. Your towns will be gutted, your jobs will evaporate, you will scramble for pennies until you fall over dead and your children will have nothing to look forward to. You are Tutsi, you are Jew, you are Kulak, you are compromador, you are Othered. You are headed for the slagheap of history. Fight back and you will be deemed domestic terrorists and encamped indefinitely.

It’s funny, the gradualistic approach was working but now they seem desperate, like a window is closing somewhere.

