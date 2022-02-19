February 19, 2022

RUTHLESS COVERUP CONTINUES: Jeffrey Epstein’s pimp Jean-Luc Brunel ‘hangs himself alone in Paris jail with no CCTV’: Ghislaine Maxwell’s family ‘shocked and scared for her’ as man who procured 1,000 women for paedophile financier dies days after Andrew deal. “Another death by hanging in a high-security prison. My reaction is one of total shock and bewilderment.” Plus: “Brunel is thought to have been alone at the time of his death and there were no cameras to record his final hours, according to an investigating source at La Santé – one of the toughest jails in France.” How convenient.

Who’s behind the killings? People with a lot to hide, and a lot of power. Likely people who purport to be protecting us from “hate.”