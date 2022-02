BAD THINGS HAPPEN TO THOSE WHO PUBLISH FAUCI FACTS: Just ask Open The Books’ Founder and CEO Adam Andrzejewski. Forbes loves Hillary Clinton and Anthony Fauci, so they canned Andrzejewski after he used his 209th column for Forbes to tell people about Fauci being the highest paid federal employee. With my latest PJ Media column, I fill in some VIP context that may well explain why Forbes acted so cowardly.