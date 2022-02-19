February 19, 2022

KEEP ON TRUCKIN’! Boston abruptly lifts vaccine mandate. “Returning to the question I posed at the top of the article, this ending of vaccination mandates is taking place all over the country now. Those who refused to accept the vaccines will now finally be allowed to mix with the rest of the public like normal human beings. But what of all of the people who didn’t want to be vaccinated but gave in and took the shots just to gain some measure of freedom of movement or keep their jobs? They can’t turn around now and be ‘de-vaccinated.'”

Plus: “If you weren’t paying attention to the politics involved, you might be surprised at how quickly we went from ‘the mandates are the only thing that will save us’ to ‘never mind.’ But that’s because all of these politicians are able to read their own polling numbers and those numbers look like a dumpster fire at the moment when it comes to COVID mandates. These are political decisions far more than medical decisions. And at least some of these officials are going to be held accountable later this year.”

Related: Vaccine requirements lifted across America as COVID cases wane.