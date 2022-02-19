«

February 19, 2022

THIS TIME A WORLD WAR WON’T SAVE THE LEFT:  Ukraine Won’t Fix Inflation or an Addled President.

It might, however, doom them. The workers of the world are uniting. And their unity is over hating the Marxist buffoons.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:00 am
