February 19, 2022
THIS TIME A WORLD WAR WON’T SAVE THE LEFT: Ukraine Won’t Fix Inflation or an Addled President.
It might, however, doom them. The workers of the world are uniting. And their unity is over hating the Marxist buffoons.
THIS TIME A WORLD WAR WON’T SAVE THE LEFT: Ukraine Won’t Fix Inflation or an Addled President.
It might, however, doom them. The workers of the world are uniting. And their unity is over hating the Marxist buffoons.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.