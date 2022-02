PLAYING THE JANUARY 6TH PLAYBOOK, I SEE: Canadian Public Safety Minister Claims, Without Proof, That Protestors Were Really Violent Terrorists Attempting to Overthrow Canadian Government.

Anything that threatens to remove power from a leftist is terrorism in their minds. Because they’re a crazed cult who believe it’s foreordained that they win. In their indoctrinated minds, there can be no dissent from this. Why, Marx foretold it.