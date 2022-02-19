February 19, 2022

GOODER AND HARDER: Shock: DHS springs plan for 16,000 Afghan influx through Loudoun County.

Without warning, the Biden administration this month told Loudoun County officials that it plans to roll an influx of 16,000 Afghan refugees through a convention center as part of its settlement program.

Sheriff Michael Chapman said Thursday that officials from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service said that up to 1,000 at a time would be temporarily housed at the National Conference Center in the ritzy Lansdowne area east of Leesburg, Virginia.

The agency said that 2,000 a month would arrive between February and September.