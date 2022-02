IT WAS ALWAYS A LIE: ‘Freedom Convoy’ Exposes Canada’s Hollow Liberal Universalism.

Related (From Ed): Ottawa Police Excuse for Horses Running Over Freedom Convoy Protesters Departs From Reality. “From what we can see from the multiple videos, there was no ‘bicycle’ thrown. The disabled woman had a scooter which she didn’t throw, since pictures show her still on it after she is run over by the police horses.”