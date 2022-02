SECURITY VIDEOS SHOW NO GOP ‘RECONNAISSANCE TOURS:’ That’s according to Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) who says the pre-January 6 videos have been reviewed by House Republicans and there is no evidence that any of their ranks provided such pre-riot assistance. Davis is demanding that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) make all of the videos public so Democrats will have to stop falsely charging Republicans with aiding and abetting.