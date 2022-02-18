February 18, 2022
AS A CHINESE SATRAP, JUSTIN TRUDEAU IS CHANNELING THE CCP: Canada’s Panicked Government Engages in Undemocratic Theft: Apparently the rule of law doesn’t matter if Justin Trudeau doesn’t like your peaceful protest.
AS A CHINESE SATRAP, JUSTIN TRUDEAU IS CHANNELING THE CCP: Canada’s Panicked Government Engages in Undemocratic Theft: Apparently the rule of law doesn’t matter if Justin Trudeau doesn’t like your peaceful protest.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.