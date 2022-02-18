«
»

February 18, 2022

AS A CHINESE SATRAP, JUSTIN TRUDEAU IS CHANNELING THE CCP: Canada’s Panicked Government Engages in Undemocratic Theft: Apparently the rule of law doesn’t matter if Justin Trudeau doesn’t like your peaceful protest.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:40 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.