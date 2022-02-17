«

February 17, 2022

UH OH: DCCC internal polling show majority of voters agree Dems pandemic response went too far.

If the Democrats’ leadership was just smart enough to read InstaPundit, they’d do much better. But, of course, they aren’t.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:21 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.