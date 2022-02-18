February 18, 2022

IF YOU CALL PEOPLE DEPLORABLE ENOUGH, THEY RETURN THE SENTIMENT: ‘I Feel Like We’re on the Run’: The Hatred for Democrats in Rural America Has Reached Biblical Levels. “Well, this isn’t exactly a new story. The bleeding has been occurring for years, and Democrats have ignored it. it reached critical levels under Obama, where state party apparatuses truly withered away and died. Hillary Clinton pledged to fix that in 2016 but she lost the election.”

To be fair, her campaign did have a rural outreach office. It was in Brooklyn, though.