February 18, 2022

HMM: Unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors 5 times more likely to get reinfected. I’m skeptical of claims that immunity from infection only lasts three months.

Plus: “Farber predicts people will need a yearly COVID-19 shot. Right now, the infection rate is waning, but more virus variants are likely to arise, he noted.”

Comparing your vaccine to a flu shot, by the way, isn’t a good selling point. The flu shots suck, and are barely worth the trouble. And I say that as someone who gets them.