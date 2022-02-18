«
»

February 18, 2022

INSTEAD OF SILENCING THEIR OPPONENTS, THEY NEED BETTER ARGUMENTS: Liberal senators demand YouTube blackout on 2nd Amendment videos.

But to be fair, they want to silence their opponents because they don’t have better arguments.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:30 am
