February 18, 2022

ANN ALTHOUSE: No, this is not an “option to opt their children out of learning about Black History Month.”

I read the letter. What exactly is the proposed lesson? It may take place during Black History Month, but it’s not a lesson in black history (or, as the tweeter ineptly puts it, a lesson about Black History Month).

It’s something else. I’d need to guess exactly what, but the lesson comes from the “school counselor,” who signs his name with the letters “LSC” and “M.S.Ed,” which I believe stands for Life Sciences Communication and Master of Science in Education. . . .

The words of the letter suggest — vaguely — that the children will receive some sort of psychological training in cross-racial relationships. I suspect that the school officials wanted to extract consent from the parents: “If you would like your child to receive these lessons in class, then you do not have to do anything.” It’s hard to opt out both because it will be stigmatizing and because it’s so hard to understand what the lesson is.

But those who are sharing this document are pushing you to think it’s a history lesson. I would like to give them a reading lesson.