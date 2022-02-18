February 18, 2022

ICYMI: THE PARENTS’ REVOLT: Why Asian Americans like me are the rising new parental power.

Chinese people in the United States, especially first- and second-generation immigrants, have historically paid little attention to politics because Chinese culture does not encourage civic engagement. We are either too busy making money to support our families or we think the games that politicians play do not affect us.

To be honest, I was like that, too. But the pandemic has made me realize that the decisions made by local elected officials do affect our actual lives!

During 18 months of online classes, my son was completely unengaged in school and wasted his time all day, every day, playing video games. But San Francisco Board of Education members Gabriela López, Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga did not recognize or try to fix the problem — instead they focused on renaming schools.

Then they ignored protests from the Asian American community and canceled the merit-based admissions system at Lowell HS. Adding fuel to the fire, Collins blatantly discriminated against Asians with her racist tweets. “Many” Asian Americans “use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead,’ ” she wrote, and added, “Being a house n—-r is still being a n—-r.”