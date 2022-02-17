February 17, 2022

IT’S COME TO THIS: Ilhan Omar criticizes journalists for doxxing Canadian truckers’ donors. “How odd that reporters have such interest in this crowdfunding effort, as opposed to tracking down the donors to other protest movements with actual violence on their record. Will DDOS hack into BLM’s donor data after bailing out the attempted assassin in Louisville yesterday with those funds? Are reporters planning on asking corporate supporters of BLM whether they regret their financial support in light of yesterday’s events? Probably not, which is why Omar’s criticism might have aimed at the wrong target but still scored some points. Media outlets and social-media platforms seem very happy to use hacked materials to shine a bright line on private individuals donating to disfavored causes, but much less so when asked to look into potential corruption involving the family members of powerful Democrats.”