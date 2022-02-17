«
»

February 17, 2022

BUREAUCRATS TRYING TO DODGE RESPONSIBILITY, THAT’S WHO. Ann Althouse listens to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and asks “who speaks like that?” “It just doesn’t sound straightforward.”

Well, that’s because it isn’t.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:33 am
