February 17, 2022

COVID IS OVER: The AP dares to ask: Have we reached herd immunity? “It’s a subject that was almost totally verboten among government officials and media talking heads for the past two years. Mentioning the phrase could see you banned from social media platforms amid claims that you were spreading “misinformation.” We’re talking about the dreaded idea of herd immunity, of course. It’s the previously accepted theory that during any outbreak of a virulent disease, sooner or later enough people would survive it and develop their own natural immunity that the spread would slow to a crawl. But this week, the Associated Press spoke to some experts and dipped a toe into the forbidden pool.”