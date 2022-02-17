February 17, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
SO FUNNY THINGS GOING ON UP NORTH: Canada’s Major Banks are Now Reported to Be ‘All Offline’ After Trudeau’s Emergency Order to ‘Freeze’ Freedom Convoy’s Accounts.
There seems to be independent corroboration at least for RBC here.
