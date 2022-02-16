February 16, 2022

JOANNA BARON: What the Truckers Mean for Canada. “Like the gilets jaunes and their grievances over fuel tax which metastasized into a larger protest against France’s elites, the trucker vaccine mandate was the last big push in the steamroll against freedoms in this country, this time with a distinct class element. I was acutely aware of all of this, and yet I didn’t see the revolt coming. Normalcy bias is a real thing. Canada is a wealthy, permissive, pluralistic country, cocooned in the security compact of a world superpower which we view as our existential insurance policy. The current protests, from the perspective of stupefying politicians with a glaring problem, are quite simply unprecedented in this country.”

Trudeau is a lot dumber than Macron, though.