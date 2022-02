KOWTOWING TO GENOCIDAL COMMUNISTS IN THE NAME OF “ANTI-RACISM” OR SOMETHING: Emerson College “[D]erecogniz[es] TPUSA Chapter After Publicly Denouncing Its ‘China Kinda Sus’ Stickers.” “To sum up: Emerson’s administration publicly denounced the group, issued the group a formal warning for criticizing China’s government, and is now revoking the group’s recognition because no faculty members or staff want to be involved with it.”