February 17, 2022

Student gun control activist charged with attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate.

Law enforcement charged University of Louisville student Quintez Brown with attempted murder of Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday.

Greenberg is a former member of the public university’s Board of Trustees. University spokesperson John Karman told The College Fix on Tuesday via email that Brown is in his senior year.

The college senior “was charged late Monday with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after Greenberg was shot at in his campaign headquarters that morning,” according to the Courier Journal. “No one was injured in the shooting, but a bullet grazed Greenberg’s sweater and shirt.”

The Louisville police have not identified a motive for the crime.