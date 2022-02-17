February 17, 2022

THE REAL PUZZLER IS WHY ANYONE AT ALL WOULD APPROVE: Biden 20 times more days ‘at or above 58% disapproval’ than Obama. And that’s not all:

President Joe Biden has never been as popular as his former boss, Barack Obama.

But for 37 straight days, he’s also been less popular than his former foe, the controversial former President Donald Trump.

In new data compiled by Rasmussen Reports, Biden has sat at or above a 58% disapproval rating for 41 days of his presidency. That’s over 10% of his tenure so far.