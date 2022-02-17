«
February 17, 2022

SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER: Morgan Stanley Under Fire for Minority-Only Intern Program.

Senior people never give up their jobs for minorities. It’s always the lower-tier folks who get sacrificed.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
