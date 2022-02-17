February 17, 2022

GLIMMERS OF SANITY: Top L.A. Democrat: We’re beginning to lose the trust of the people by keeping our mask mandate in place.

Hahn couldn’t help noticing that the county’s mask mandate was ignored by, uh, pretty much everyone at the Super Bowl held in L.A. this Sunday. So she’s been thinking.

And where her thoughts have led her is to the thankless position below. The COVID hawks to her left will spaz out and call her the Grim Reaper for “surrendering” to the Trumpist demand to drop precautions while the COVID doves to her right are destined to sneer, “Beginning to lose the trust of the people?”

Baby steps, though, right? An influential L.A. pol tilting against masks is a nice sign of progress towards post-pandemic normalcy.