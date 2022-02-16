February 16, 2022
THE RULING CLASS SEEMS AWFULLY NERVOUS ABOUT THE PLEBS: Ottawa police warn ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters to ‘Leave the area now,’ authorities eye ‘no-go’ zones. Nothing builds confidence and promotes legitimacy like displaying fear.
