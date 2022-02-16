February 16, 2022

HOWIE CARR: Biden inflation a pain at the pump, grocery store.

Every time I shop anywhere and notice that the price has gone up again or the package has shrunk or that what I wanted to buy is no longer in stock, I silently say to myself, “Thanks, Brandon!”

Obviously, I’ve been thanking Brandon a lot lately. On Sunday, before the Super Bowl, I stopped in the supermarket and grabbed a block of one of my favorite cheeses, Jarlsberg Light. It’s a little indulgence. I’m used to paying $6.14 for eight ounces.

Sunday, the half-pound was up to $6.89.

Thanks, Brandon!

So I decided to ask the listeners and texters on my radio show how often they’ve been thanking Dementia Joe Biden — Brandon — for his disastrous economic policies and the rampant inflation and shortages they’ve produced.

And by the way, in case you haven’t left the house recently, you may not have noticed that the government’s official 7.5% inflation rate (the highest since 1982) is nonsense.

How can you have a list of “core” prices that does not include food and fuel? Food and fuel are two necessities that you need to survive — you can’t get any more “core” than food and fuel.

I found a website where a statistician uses the pre-1980 methods of computing inflation. It’s called shadowstats.com. He pegged last month’s actual inflation rate, which includes food and fuel prices, at 15.63%, the highest since June 1947.

Thanks, Brandon! So on my show I opened the lines and within seconds they were jammed.

Melissa in Connecticut: “I spend my weekends looking for cat food. I went to five supermarkets Saturday before I found anything. It’s like going on a treasure hunt.”

A texter from 508 area code corrected her: “Treasure hunt? More like a scavenger hunt you mean.”

Area code 339: “Finally got the dining-room set I ordered in October. If I ordered it now it would cost $800 more.”

Limerick Guy: “I would like to thank Brandon for the fact that I paid $3.45 a gallon for gas today when I paid $1.45 a gallon at Costco in Trump’s final days in office.”

Area code 774: “CVS doesn’t have a prescription I need for tomorrow. I may have to drive to Bedford.”

Susie: “My father died, he left me some money. I could finally afford the car I’d always wanted, a Cadillac, loaded. They had nothing at the dealership! Nothing! They told me maybe they’d have something in a few weeks.”

The Wall Street Journal ran a story Monday about used cars — the average price for one in the U.S. is now $28,500. How’d you like to be a high-school kid trying to buy his first car? Thanks, Brandon!

Area code 978: “My truck was on empty. I threw in $25 & it didn’t even turn off the low-fuel light.”

Bob: “My wife loves those Boston coffee cakes. They’ve always been $4.99. They just went up to $6.99. And that’s at Market Basket, which always has the lowest prices.”