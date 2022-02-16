«
February 16, 2022

FASTER, PLEASE: Radical Idea Shows Laser Propulsion Could Rapidly Accelerate Trips to Mars. Laser propulsion isn’t actually a new idea, the UT Space Institute was experimenting with it in the ’80s and they weren’t the first.

