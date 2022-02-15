«
»

February 15, 2022

HEH:

Of course, this would work better if Justin Trudeau were a pragmatist. Since he’s a narcissist, mocking memes may actually be more effective. I mean, it’s not like he cares what happens to his country.

UPDATE: Speaking of mockery, there’s this.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:19 pm
