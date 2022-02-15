February 15, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
Of course, this would work better if Justin Trudeau were a pragmatist. Since he’s a narcissist, mocking memes may actually be more effective. I mean, it’s not like he cares what happens to his country.
UPDATE: Speaking of mockery, there’s this.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.