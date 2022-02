I DUNNO, IT LOOKS KINDA LIKE AN OVERSIZED CHEVY VOLT WITH A MERCEDES GRILL PASTED ON: 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Revealed, Offers up to 677 HP. I mean, it looks like it’s literally a picture of a grille on the front. And why even have a grille on an electric car? I was expecting more from the stylists.

And I’m not the only one. From the comments: “I swear they made their EV line ugly on purpose so it doesn’t kill their ICE sales. Just horrible.”