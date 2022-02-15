February 15, 2022

FEDERAL JUDGE MAKES SURPRISE CHANGE IN SPEECH AT GEORGETOWN LAW: Scheduled to talk about originalism, Judge James C. Ho instead announces “I’m going to spend my time today talking about Ilya Shapiro” and then does so for the entire speech.

“If Ilya Shapiro is deserving of cancellation,” he concluded, “then you should go ahead and cancel me too.”

Georgetown, cut your losses and just let Shapiro go to work. This is passing “embarrassing” and is headed straight for “career-ruining humiliation” territory.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Georgetown Law Self-Cancels Its Elite Status.