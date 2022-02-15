February 15, 2022

REPORT FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Inside the Bizarre Hellworld of Minneapolis: “I wrote about the riots on Lake Street in Minneapolis this past Friday night here over the weekend. The Star Tribune hasn’t reported or editorialized on the riots. Instead they have published a brief op-ed column by Andy Brehm. Andy is a corporate attorney and former press secretary to then Senator Norm Coleman. To top it off, Andy lives in St. Paul. . . . One might think that the story here would have cracked the paper’s pages and merited the attention of the paper’s editors. Indeed, the dissolution of civic order in Minneapolis merits their attention in some form every day. The city is in critical condition. The nonfeasance of the Star Tribune illustrates how a newspaper can contribute to the decline of a major American city.”

Well: