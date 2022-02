NO, NO, NO, LISTEN UP AMERICA, YOU CAN DO THIS: Rat Bastards.

The ATF wants us to report our exes who might have illegally trafficked guns. So…. his name is Barrack Hussein Obama, or perhaps Barry Soetoro, and he sold guns, illegally to the Mexican cartels. Now, come on, fair is fair. We should let the AFT know, by every means available.

Salutes.

Y’all be careful out there.