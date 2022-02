IT’S HIGH TIME THE COMFORTABLE OF THE LEFT WERE AFFLICTED: Afflicting The Comfortable.

In the hollows of the night, in the secret of their own conscience, perhaps they’re hearing an increasingly loud voice saying “let my people go.”

Oh, it’s a different people, and the voice right now is mostly our voice. BUT make no mistake, they should be hearing it. Because it’s getting louder and louder. And if they insist in ignoring it, they’ll wish for a plague of locusts.