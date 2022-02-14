February 14, 2022

ANNALS OF LAME EXCUSES: Department of Energy: There is no time to respond to questions of Granholm’s ethics violations because… global warming. “Last week Granholm was at the center of a growing storm of ethics complaints about her personal financial transactions. When the Washington Free Beacon reached out to her office for comment, a spokesperson said there isn’t time to handle such frivolous matters. They are completely bogged down with the whole global warming crisis. I’d like to say this person was joking, but, sadly, no. Welcome to Biden’s America.”

Biden’s America is a place where crooked officials do crooked stuff and their underlings offer lame excuses secure in the knowledge that the crooked press won’t ask awkward questions.