February 15, 2022
ANALYSIS: TRUE. Washington Post, New York Times should give back their Pulitzers for Russia-Trump ‘reporting’.
They were dupes at best, possibly co-conspirators. But the NYT has kept Duranty’s Pulitzer, so I don’t expect much.
