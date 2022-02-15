«
»

February 15, 2022

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Washington Post, New York Times should give back their Pulitzers for Russia-Trump ‘reporting’.

They were dupes at best, possibly co-conspirators. But the NYT has kept Duranty’s Pulitzer, so I don’t expect much.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:04 am
