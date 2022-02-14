February 14, 2022

WELL, GOOD: Durham probe has ‘accelerated,’ with more people ‘cooperating,’ coming before grand jury.

Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation has “accelerated,” and more people are “cooperating” and coming before the federal grand jury than has previously been reported, a source familiar with the probe told Fox News.

The source told Fox News Monday that Durham has run his investigation “very professionally,” and, unlike Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, his activities, and witness information and cooperation status are rarely, if ever, leaked.