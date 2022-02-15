February 15, 2022

CROOKED HILLARY: Clinton Campaign Lawyer Gave ‘Sensitive’ Trump Data to CIA, Special Counsel Claims.

The court filing shows the extent to which Clinton operatives went to portray Trump as an agent of Russia. Sussmann’s fellow Clinton campaign lawyer, Marc Elias, commissioned the Steele dossier, which falsely accused Trump of colluding with Russia in order to win the 2016 election. Elias Briefed Clinton campaign officials, including current national security adviser Jake Sullivan, about the investigation of Trump. Sussmann and Elias also provided their findings to media outlets in order to prompt investigations into Trump.

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” Trump said in a statement about the Sussmann revelation.

Sussmann’s meeting with the CIA has been previously reported, but it was not known that he provided the agency with information taken from White House web servers. According to Durham, Sussmann gave the CIA data purportedly showing a series of suspicious Internet lookups between Russian mobile phones and Trump associates at the White House. But according to Durham, the lookups were common and had also occurred during President Barack Obama’s tenure. Sussmann failed to provide the additional context about the Internet lookups to the CIA, Durham alleges.

It is unclear whether Sussmann knew that Joffe obtained the data from his company’s federal contract. Joffe served as chief technology officer at Neustar until he retired last year. He had long worked with the FBI and other federal agencies on cybersecurity issues. He Received the prestigious FBI Director’s Award in 2013.