February 14, 2022

KEEP ON TRUCKIN’! Two-thirds of Canadians ready to drop COVID-19 restrictions. “According to the poll, 56 per cent of Canadians say the unvaccinated should not be pressured into getting the shot. The majority believe that if someone has not gotten it by now, they won’t, and pressuring them is creating backlash that is ‘worse than living with them in our communities.’ On the topic of who precautions should be determined by, 53 per cent of respondents believe that it should be left up to them to choose what measures they take to protect themselves and not the government or health-care officials.”

Justin Trudeau refers to this group as a “fringe minority.”