February 14, 2022

BECAUSE IF HE ACTUALLY DELIVERS, HE’LL DERAIL THE GRAVY TRAIN: Why Musk’s biggest space gamble is freaking out his competitors: Starship is threatening NASA’s moon contractors, which are watching its progress with a mix of awe and horror.

NASA officials — and their longtime aerospace contractors — are watching with a mix of awe and horror. “They are shitting the bed,” said a top Washington space lobbyist who works for SpaceX’s competitors and asked for anonymity to avoid upsetting his clients. NASA and its major industry partners are simultaneously scrambling to complete their own moon vehicles: the Space Launch System mega-rocket and companion Orion capsule. But the program is billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule — and, many would argue, generations behind SpaceX in innovation.

Many would be right.

The space agency’s first three Artemis moon missions over the next three years — including a human landing planned for 2025 — are all set to travel aboard the SLS rocket and Orion capsule, which are being built by Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Aerojet Rocketdyne and numerous other suppliers and engineering services firms. But with the SLS’ first flight this year further delayed at least until late spring, concerns are growing that even if it succeeds, the system, at an estimated $2 billion per launch, could prove too costly for the multiple journeys to the moon that NASA will need to build a permanent human presence on the lunar surface. That makes Starship, which conducted a successful flight to the edge of space last year, especially threatening to the contractors and their allies in Congress. As Starship progresses, it will further eclipse the argument for sticking with SLS, according to Rand Simberg, an aerospace engineer and space consultant. “Once the new system’s reliability is demonstrated with a large number of flights, which could happen in a matter of months, it will obsolesce all existing launch systems,” he said. “If SLS is not going to fly more than once every couple of years, it’s just not going to be a significant player in the future in space, particularly when Starship is flown,” he added.

And that will derail the multibillion-dollar gravy train. One quibble — Starship hasn’t really flown to the edge of space, unless you set the edge of space low enough that many airplanes reach it. And a friend comments that Crew Dragon has flown 5 times, not 3.