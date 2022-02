WHEN THE COSSACKS LET THE WOMEN AND CHILDREN ESCAPE UNDER THEIR HORSES IT WAS THE BEGINNING OF THE END FOR THE CZAR:

Or maybe they just don’t see a guy in a hot tub as an imminent threat to public safety.

Related:

Well, with the kind of hate and vitriol we’ve seen spewing from the likes of Justin Trudeau and various “respectable” pundits, this isn’t surprising.