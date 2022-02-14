February 14, 2022

XI IS MAKING XISELF RIDICULOUS: Chinese fans of ‘Friends’ angry after show re-released with censorship.

In recent years, China has shut tens of thousands of websites and social media accounts that contained what it said was illegal content as well as “vulgar” and pornographic material.

“I resolutely boycott the castrated version of ‘Friends’,” said one user on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.

“This is a defiling a classic,” said another.

A third user said “if you can’t show the complete version under the current atmosphere, then don’t import it.”